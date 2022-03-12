Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KOF. HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

