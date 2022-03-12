Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%.

CDAK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 145,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Codiak BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

