Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers accounts for approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Cohen & Steers worth $60,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

