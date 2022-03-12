Collective Family Office LLC Buys 803 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.16. 16,882,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.