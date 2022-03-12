Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.80. 949,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.87 and its 200-day moving average is $301.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.