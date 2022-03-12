Collective Family Office LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,143 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 87,531,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,551,469. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

