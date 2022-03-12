Collective Family Office LLC Has $8.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,732 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,861,000 after acquiring an additional 146,560 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $141.71. 2,296,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

