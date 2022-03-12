Collective Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,340 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,238,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,869. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

