Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $142.30. 310,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,996. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $154.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

