Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 460,212 shares.The stock last traded at $87.14 and had previously closed at $87.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

