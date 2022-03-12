Comerica Bank Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 682.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.