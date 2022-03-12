Comerica Bank Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

PCRX stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $502,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,605. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.