Comerica Bank Raises Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Comerica Bank grew its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Bancorp worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBBK opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Bancorp (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

