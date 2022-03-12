Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.76

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

