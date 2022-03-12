Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCU. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

