Comparing Global-e Online (GLBE) and Its Rivals

Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE – Get Rating) is one of 394 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Global-e Online to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -30.55% 0.75% 0.60% Global-e Online Competitors -120.78% -57.00% -5.76%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global-e Online and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 Global-e Online Competitors 2662 13194 24336 666 2.56

Global-e Online currently has a consensus price target of $68.78, indicating a potential upside of 139.64%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.95%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global-e Online and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million -$74.93 million -42.84 Global-e Online Competitors $1.81 billion $317.82 million 10.04

Global-e Online’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Global-e Online (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

