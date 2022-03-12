Comparing Global-e Online (GLBE) and Its Rivals

Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE – Get Rating) is one of 394 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Global-e Online to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Global-e Online and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global-e Online
|-30.55%
|0.75%
|0.60%
|Global-e Online Competitors
|-120.78%
|-57.00%
|-5.76%
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global-e Online and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global-e Online
|0
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|Global-e Online Competitors
|2662
|13194
|24336
|666
|2.56
Global-e Online currently has a consensus price target of $68.78, indicating a potential upside of 139.64%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.95%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
56.9% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Global-e Online and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global-e Online
|$245.27 million
|-$74.93 million
|-42.84
|Global-e Online Competitors
|$1.81 billion
|$317.82 million
|10.04
Global-e Online’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
About Global-e Online (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.