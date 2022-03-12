Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 215.6% from the February 13th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 2,670.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,220 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $619,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $312,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 54.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 608,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

CPUH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 256,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,392. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

