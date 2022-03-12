Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMTL traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,844. The company has a market cap of $417.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

