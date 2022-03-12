ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.09.

Shares of COP stock opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 58.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

