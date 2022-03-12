ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will report $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.73. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 256.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $14.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.41. 7,663,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

