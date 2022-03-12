Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

