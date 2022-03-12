Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $222.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.83. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.23 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

