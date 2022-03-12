CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $34.01

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.01, but opened at $35.65. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 1,459 shares traded.

CEIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 2.35.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after buying an additional 286,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after buying an additional 929,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after buying an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 1,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

