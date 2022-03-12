CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $34.01

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.01, but opened at $35.65. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 1,459 shares traded.
CEIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 2.35.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after buying an additional 286,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after buying an additional 929,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after buying an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 1,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
