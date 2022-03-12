Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 386,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.