Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 217,612 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,612 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $50,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after purchasing an additional 304,767 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 932,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

AQN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 1,072,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,620. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.