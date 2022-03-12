Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 17,297 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,297 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum makes up about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Oasis Petroleum worth $67,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 414,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 261,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 98,964 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.30. 247,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,986. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.61.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

