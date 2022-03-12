Coreto (COR) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Coreto has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $9,935.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.91 or 0.06589757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.99 or 0.99951244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

