Cormark Comments on NanoXplore Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRA. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million.
NanoXplore Company Profile (Get Rating)
Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments-Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies-provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.