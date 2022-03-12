Cormark Comments on NanoXplore Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRA. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

GRA opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.97. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$637.99 million and a P/E ratio of -36.51.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million.

NanoXplore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments-Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies-provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.