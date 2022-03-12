Corning’s (GLW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $50.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.44. 4,923,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. Corning has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 755.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

