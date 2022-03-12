Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 224,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 429,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 406,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 295,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,847 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

