Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

NYSE:CSAN opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. Cosan has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cosan by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cosan by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cosan (Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

