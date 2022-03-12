Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after buying an additional 2,150,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 38.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after buying an additional 2,658,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,091,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after buying an additional 81,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 513,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

