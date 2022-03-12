Cowen Cuts Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $18.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

NYSE SGFY opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Signify Health by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Signify Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Signify Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

