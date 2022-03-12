Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.17. Creative Learning shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 32,756 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN)
