Critical Contrast: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and Strattec Security’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 67,682.09 -$9.70 million N/A N/A Strattec Security $485.30 million 0.32 $29.90 million $2.80 13.86

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for REE Automotive and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 467.13%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Risk & Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79% Strattec Security 2.45% 5.12% 3.54%

Summary

Strattec Security beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles. The firm also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

