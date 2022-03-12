Critical Survey: Square (NYSE:SQ) & 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Square has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Square and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 1 5 29 0 2.80 3D Systems 2 4 1 0 1.86

Square currently has a consensus price target of $216.59, indicating a potential upside of 112.49%. 3D Systems has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 65.05%. Given Square’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Square shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Square and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square 0.94% 10.08% 2.16% 3D Systems 52.31% -0.56% -0.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Square and 3D Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $17.66 billion 3.35 $166.28 million $0.31 328.81 3D Systems $615.64 million 3.01 $322.05 million $2.57 5.62

3D Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Square. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Square beats 3D Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

