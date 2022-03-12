Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 520 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 57.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

SON stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.