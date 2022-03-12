Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 899 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $546.03 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $598.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.