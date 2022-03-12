Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $544,000 Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 315.91%.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

