Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,610 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $108,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,630 shares of company stock worth $8,490,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

