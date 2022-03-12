Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,640 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE ASGN opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

