CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.03-1.13 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.71.
CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,322. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.81. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 129,722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,658,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
