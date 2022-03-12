Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.31.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,083 shares of company stock valued at $981,685. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Crown by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. Crown has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.97%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

