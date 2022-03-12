Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) to post $57.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.20 million and the highest is $60.40 million. Cryoport reported sales of $53.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $260.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $269.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.84 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $351.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,090 shares of company stock valued at $198,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,030 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

