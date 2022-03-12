Crystal Muilenburg Sells 6,495 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.17.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
EOLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
