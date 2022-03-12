Crystal Muilenburg Sells 6,495 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 636,109 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Evolus by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 615,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

