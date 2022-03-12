CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CTS were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CTS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. reduced their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

