Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 12,841 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 1,053.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 111.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

