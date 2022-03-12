Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $374,000 in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GeoPark by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100,216 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GeoPark by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GPRK stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $885.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

