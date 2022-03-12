Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Uxin during the third quarter worth $28,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the third quarter worth $46,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uxin during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Uxin during the third quarter worth $67,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UXIN stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.42. Uxin Limited has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

