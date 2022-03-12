Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 32,419 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,419 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,533,000 after acquiring an additional 839,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 294,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 133,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1,064.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

